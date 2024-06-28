Emergency Authorities Getting Ready for Heavy Monsoon Rains

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire headquarters across the nation are reviewing flood preparedness as the nation is set to see heavy rainfall from this weekend.The National Fire Agency(NFA) said on Friday it ordered the fire headquarters to preemptively inspect flood-prone regions, including low-lying areas and to cooperate with the police and local government to issue evacuation orders if deemed necessary.The agency also instructed the forward deployment of special response teams and special equipment as well as operate additional 119 emergency call reception desks to handle a surge in reports.The fire headquarters were also ordered to make a request to the NFA for the mobilization of state-level personnel and equipment for active response if deemed necessary.Head of the NFA’s 119 Response Department, Lee Young-pal, vowed to minimize any damage from heavy rainfall with swift, optimal and maximum response measures as extreme weather conditions are projected.He then urged the public to regularly check weather conditions and natural disaster information and refrain from making non-emergency calls to 119 as reception desks are likely to be overwhelmed with reports of water damage.