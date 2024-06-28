Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea and US Hold Public-Private Forum on Semiconductor Cooperation

Written: 2024-06-28 18:28:06Updated: 2024-06-28 18:29:15

Photo : YONHAP News

A public-private forum on boosting semiconductor cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. was held in Washington on Thursday. 

Hosted by trade minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, the forum, the first of its kind, was held on the occasion of the second U.S.-Korea Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue (SCCD). 

The forum also saw the attendance of semiconductor companies of the two countries, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Intel, IBM and Synopsys. 

According to the trade ministry, the semiconductor firms adopted a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in semiconductor supply chains and agreed to regularly hold the public-private forum. They also agreed to pursue businesses cooperation in emerging markets, cooperation in technology and human resources development as well as in revitalizing investment. 

Minister Ahn said South Korea will provide cooperation in technology through expanded investment toward global research and development and via South Korea-U.S. centers on industrial technology cooperation that opened in four universities in the U.S. 

Raimondo, on her part, stressed the need to manufacture semiconductors in the U.S. as she said semiconductors have become more important due to artificial intelligence.
