Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rainfall has started throughout the nation on Saturday as a stationary front moves northward.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the precipitation that started on the southernmost island of Jeju has expanded to the southern Jeolla region in the morning, before reaching the central Chungcheong region in the afternoon.Rain will pelt down on the capital region and the eastern Gangwon Province by night.Up to 100 millimeters of rain are forecast for Jeju through Sunday, and as much as over 200 millimeters for the island's mountainous areas. More than 120 millimeters are expected in Chungcheong, southern and central Gangwon and southern Gyeonggi regions, and up to 80 millimeters for the rest of the capital region and along the east coast.The latest monsoon rainfall is expected to subside by Sunday afternoon for most regions, and by late Sunday for southern Gangwon and Jeju.