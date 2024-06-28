Menu Content

S. Korea, US, Japan's Inaugural 'Freedom Edge' Exercise Ends Saturday

Written: 2024-06-29 14:08:40Updated: 2024-06-29 14:34:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The first-ever combined multi-domain exercise between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in international waters south of Jeju Island ends on Saturday.

According to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), through the three-day training, dubbed "Freedom Edge," the three countries were able to enhance deterrence and response capability against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The JCS also took note of the fact that the three sides conducted a joint cyber defense drill for the very first time.

Its name derived from Seoul and Washington's combined "Freedom Shield" exercise and Washington and Tokyo's "Keen Edge" training, the "Freedom Edge" focused on anti-submarine warfare, maritime missile defense, air defense, search and rescue, and cyber defense.

At Camp David summit last August, the leaders from the three countries agreed to hold annual trilateral multi-domain exercises on a regular basis, in joint efforts to deter the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
