Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, who had tendered resignation to take responsibility for coming up short in negotiations with with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on the formation of standing committees, has returned to duty.In a statement on Saturday, Choo said he has decided to remain on the job with a fierce and desperate attitude, fueled by a strong desire to take revenge, to persevere for stability in public livelihoods, and to overthrow the DP's parliamentary dictatorship.The floor leader also pledged to return to the people the National Assembly, which has become the DP's playground.Since Choo announced his departure on Monday, PPP representatives expressed their confidence in the floor leader at a general assembly three days later.Choo said he reached the decision to remain after giving much thought to calls for his return from within the party.