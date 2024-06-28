UNSC Convenes Official Meeting on N. Korea-Russia Arms Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) convened an official meeting on Friday to discuss arms trade between North Korea and Russia.Chaired by South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook, this month's rotating president, the session agenda was global nonproliferation and the North.Russia clashed from the start of the session with countries that had called the meeting - the U.S., the U.K., Japan, and France. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya protested the invitation of the European Union(EU) and Ukraine for lacking relevance to the agenda.Nebenzya accused South Korea, currently holding council presidency, of violating the principle of objectivity.Robert Wood, the deputy U.S. ambassador, begged to differ, saying Ukraine's participation was "relevant," as he highlighted that Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukrainian people, to which Nebenzya said the accusation that his country has violated UNSC resolutions is groundless.Ahead of Friday's meeting, 48 countries, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, as well as the EU issued a joint statement, condemning in the strongest terms the illegal weapons transfer from the North to Russia for usage in the war against Ukraine.