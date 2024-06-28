Domestic Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The weekly average sale prices of gasoline and diesel at domestic gas stations have both increased this week.According to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation's oil price information system, the average price of gasoline at gas stations nationwide during the fourth week of June rose by six-point-seven won per liter from the previous week, reaching one-thousand-655-point-four won or around a dollar 20 per liter. This ended a seven-week streak of price declines.The average price of diesel rose eight-point-three won, to stand at one-thousand-486-point-four won or around a dollar and eight cents per liter. This ended an eight-week slide.Global oil prices rose this week amid expectations of increased summer oil demand in the United States and heightened geopolitical risks.The Korea Petroleum Association said the upward trend in prices of domestic petroleum products will likely continue for the time being, as global oil prices have risen for four consecutive weeks, and as an adjustment of the fuel tax cut rate is scheduled for July 1.