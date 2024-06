Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating Monday’s deadly fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province are set to summon five suspects, including the head of the battery manufacturer that operated the ill-fated plant, for questioning next week.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on Saturday, it plans to summon Aricell CEO Park Soon-kwan and four others after wrapping up analyses of items seized from the company and its personnel provider.An official involved in the probe said the questioning may take place in the latter part of next week.Meanwhile, people continue to pay their respects at a memorial altar set up at Hwaseong City Hall for 23 people who lost their lives in the fire.Out of the 23 deceased, five were South Koreans, 17 Chinese nationals and one Laotian. Eight others were injured in the disaster.