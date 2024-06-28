Menu Content

This Year's College Entrance Exam Set for November 14

Written: 2024-06-30 12:05:00Updated: 2024-06-30 18:42:44

Photo : YONHAP News

This year's university entrance exam, known in Korean as "suneung," will be held on November 14.

The Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE), which is responsible for producing the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), announced the details of this year's test on Sunday.

The KICE said that it will create questions covered by the public education curriculum while maintaining the ability to assess students' capabilities, adding that extremely difficult "killer" questions will be excluded from the exam in accordance with the Education Ministry's policy to reduce high private education expenses.

Attention is drawn to how a potential increase in the number of test takers, due to the hike in the medical school admissions quota, will affect the difficulty of the test.

As was the case last year, the CSAT consists of six sections: the Korean language; mathematics; English; Korean history; social studies, sciences and vocational education; and a second foreign language, Chinese characters and classics. 

The KICE said that roughly 50 percent of the questions will be based on lectures from the state-run Education Broadcasting System (EBS).
