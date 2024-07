Photo : YONHAP News

Medical school professors and doctors have decided to hold a nationwide debate on July 26 to discuss ways to establish upright medical care.According to the medical community, a doctors' consultative group decided to hold the debate during a meeting on Saturday.The group, known as the special committee for upright medical care, said that the debate will involve doctors of every discipline, including medical school professors.While the committee did not decide on a collective suspicion of medical treatment for the debate, doctors planning to participate in the debate will inevitably have to suspend medical treatments for that day.The committee also urged the government to acknowledge its failure in its medical policy and accept the demands of trainee doctors and medical students.