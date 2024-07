Foreigners' net purchases of South Korean stocks hit a record high in the first half, while individuals sold at a record high.According to the Korea Exchange on Sunday, foreigners picked up a net 23-point-28 trillion won worth of stocks listed on the main KOPSI and secondary KOSDAQ markets in the first six months of the year.That is the largest first-half figure since 1998, when the exchange started compiling related data.The previous record was set in the first half of 2004 at 12-point-23 trillion won.Meanwhile, individuals net-sold a record high of seven-point-39 trillion won worth of Korean stocks in the period. The previous record was tallied at four-point-21 trillion won in the first half of 2005.