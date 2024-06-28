Monsoon Rains to Continue in Southern Regions Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Monsoon rains are expected to continue into Sunday night in the southern regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the latest monsoon rainfall is expected to subside on Sunday night for the central region, North Jeolla and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province, while the other parts of the southern areas are likely to see rain into Sunday night.More than 120 millimeters of rain are forecast for Jeju Island through Sunday, and 20 to 80 millimeters for South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces. Five to 40 millimeters are expected in North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces, while the central region is forecast to receive around five millimeters.Strong winds of around 20 meters per second are expected for parts of Jeju and the coastal areas during the rainfall.The monsoon rainfall is expected to subside until Monday afternoon, then resume in Jeju and the southern coastal areas in the late afternoon and expand to South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces by Monday night.Morning lows will stand between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius on Monday while afternoon highs will reach between 26 and 32 degrees, two to five degrees higher than Sunday.