Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea's Key Party Meeting Continues for Third Day

Written: 2024-07-01 09:13:55Updated: 2024-07-01 13:56:38

N. Korea's Key Party Meeting Continues for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s key party meeting reportedly continued for a third day on Sunday. 

According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, the tenth enlarged plenary session of the ruling Workers Party’s Eighth Central Committee, which opened last Friday, continued on Sunday.

The KCNA said departments from each sector held discussions to establish measures to successfully achieve important tasks for 2024. 

The report added that participants are intensifying the discussion while conducting an in-depth study of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the plenary meeting and thoroughly exploring ways to carry out tasks for the second half of the year.

The KCNA made no mention of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the report. 

Attention is focused on whether the plenary session will unveil any follow-up measures regarding the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between North Korea and Russia during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent trip to Pyongyang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >