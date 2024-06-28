N. Korea's Key Party Meeting Continues for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s key party meeting reportedly continued for a third day on Sunday.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, the tenth enlarged plenary session of the ruling Workers Party’s Eighth Central Committee, which opened last Friday, continued on Sunday.The KCNA said departments from each sector held discussions to establish measures to successfully achieve important tasks for 2024.The report added that participants are intensifying the discussion while conducting an in-depth study of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the plenary meeting and thoroughly exploring ways to carry out tasks for the second half of the year.The KCNA made no mention of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the report.Attention is focused on whether the plenary session will unveil any follow-up measures regarding the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between North Korea and Russia during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent trip to Pyongyang.