Politics

Yoon to Create Post of Minister of Political Affairs

Written: 2024-07-01 10:29:33Updated: 2024-07-01 14:03:30

Yoon to Create Post of Minister of Political Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly create a position of Minister of Political Affairs, previously called “Minister without Portfolio,” in order to improve communication with the National Assembly. 

An official from the presidential office said on Monday that the government plans to create the post when it proposes a bill this month to revise the Government Organization Act, which will also include the creation of a new population strategy ministry responsible for crafting strategies on population issues.

The position of Minister of Political Affairs, which existed until the Kim Young-sam administration, was abolished during President Kim Dae-jung's term. It was revived as “Minister without Portfolio” under former President Lee Myung-bak, but was abolished again after President Park Geun-hye took office.

Notable figures who served as Ministers without Portfolio under the Lee administration include Rep. Joo Ho-young, former lawmaker Lee Jae-oh, and former minister Ko Heung-kil.
