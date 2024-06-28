Med Professors at Korea University-affiliated Hospitals to Launch Indefinite Walkout on July 12

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors at hospitals affiliated with Korea University are planning to launch an indefinite walkout starting on July 12 in protest of the increase in the medical school admissions quota and the government's measures against trainee doctors and medical students.The emergency committee of medical professors at Korea University College of Medicine announced the plan on Monday in a statement, stating that medical professors will begin an indefinite voluntary suspension of medical treatment, excluding emergency and critical care.The committee blamed the government for the prolonged medical crisis, claiming that despite efforts from the medical community to propose solutions and compromises through dialogue, the government did not accept any demands and instead issued extralegal administrative orders.The committee called upon the government to withdraw its suppressive measures against trainee doctors and medical students, accept their demands, and engage in dialogue.Previously, medical professors at Severance Hospitals launched an indefinite suspension of treatment last Thursday, and those at Asan Medical Center plan to suspend treatment for a week starting this Thursday.