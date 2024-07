Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Monday morning, but one of the missiles is suspected to have landed near Pyongyang in a failed launch.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the military detected two ballistic missiles fired from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province at 5:05 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., traveling in a northeastern direction.The JCS said the first missile flew about 600 kilometers and the second traveled just 120 kilometers.The first missile fell into waters off the North’s northeastern city Chongjin, but the JCS suspects the second is likely to have fallen on land, possibly in the eastern area of Pyongyang, given its distance of 120 kilometers from Jangyon.The JCS identified the two projectiles as suspected Hwaseong-11 short-range ballistic missiles.