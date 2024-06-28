Menu Content

KMA: Monsoon Rain to Spread Nationwide as Stationary Front Moves North

Written: 2024-07-01 13:24:24Updated: 2024-07-01 13:48:57

Photo : YONHAP News

A stationary front that had caused a monsoon rainfall nationwide on the weekend has begun to travel back northward over the Korean Peninsula.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), ongoing precipitation in parts of Jeju Island is forecast to expand to the southern coastal areas by Monday afternoon.

As the rain clouds gain strength late Monday while moving northward, the central Chungcheong region and the capital Seoul are projected to be hit by monsoon rain early Tuesday and by the morning hours, respectively.

Up to 200 millimeters of rain is forecast for Jeju through Wednesday, 150 millimeters along the southern coast, and 120 millimeters in most parts of the nation.

Heavy rainfall, exceeding 30 millimeters per hour, is expected through Tuesday morning on Jeju, starting early Tuesday in the south and from Tuesday afternoon in the central region, including Seoul.

Although the precipitation will mostly subside by Wednesday morning, the weather agency said the stationary front will likely continue to travel up and down over the peninsula, causing ongoing monsoon downpours.
