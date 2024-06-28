Korean Air to End Cabin Services Early to Prevent Turbulence Accidents

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air, the nation's flagship carrier, announced that it will end cabin service up to 20 minutes earlier, or 40 minutes prior to landing, on all mid- to long-distance flights as a preventive measure against air turbulence-related accidents.Effective Monday, the measure aims to allow cabin crew to focus on safety duties during periods of high turbulence risk. This comes as reports of turbulence during the first quarter of this year doubled compared to the same period in 2019.In May, a Singapore Airlines flight was hit by severe turbulence over Myanmar, causing rapid altitude changes and ultimately being diverted to Thailand. One passenger died, while 85 others were injured.Korean Air emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines, such as passengers remaining seated with seat belts fastened upon hearing the signal tone and seeing the seatbelt light when moving through areas of turbulence.The airline also advised passengers to store carry-on luggage inside overhead bins or underneath seats.