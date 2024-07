Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to maintain the gender equality ministry for the time being, as it was not included in the reorganization plan announced on Monday.Scrapping the ministry had been part of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledge.The abolishment had been included in the interior ministry's plan to revise the Government Organization Act in 2022. However, the revision bill was dropped at the end of the 21st National Assembly.A senior official from the interior ministry said on Monday that the fate of the gender equality ministry will be subject to further discussion and review within the government.