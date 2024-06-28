Exports Rise 5.1% in June Driven by Record Semiconductor Performance

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The country's exports saw on-year growth for the ninth consecutive month in June, increasing by five-point-one percent compared to the same period last year. Notably, exports of semiconductors recorded their best monthly performance ever.Max Lee has more.Report: For the ninth straight month, South Korea saw a year-on-year increase in exports in June, driven by a record performance in semiconductors.According to data released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, outbound shipments rose five-point-one percent on year to 57-point-zero-seven billion U.S. dollars last month.The positive outbound shipment figures were bolstered by semiconductor exports, which reached 13-point-four billion dollars, up 50-point-nine percent from the same period last year.This marks the best monthly performance ever for semiconductors.Other IT items such as displays, computers and mobile devices also showed a significant export growth compared to last year.By export destination, shipments to the United States increased by 14-point-seven percent to over eleven billion dollars, the highest ever figure for June.Exports to the world's largest economy have been reporting fresh monthly highs since August last year.Exports to China also increased one-point-eight percent to ten-point-seven billion dollars year-on-year, maintaining growth for four consecutive months.Meanwhile, imports shed seven-point-five percent on-year to over 49 billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of eight billion dollars.The country has seen a trade surplus for 13 consecutive months.The trade ministry reported that exports in the first half of 2024 reached 334-point-eight billion dollars, the second-highest figure for the period.While the country looks to continue the positive momentum in exports, the steep rise in ocean freight rates and instability in the global supply chain remain variables.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.