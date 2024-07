Photo : YONHAP News

A group of medical school professors and 171 junior doctors filed a complaint against Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Monday.According to Lee Byung-chul, a lawyer representing the medical school professors, the complaint accuses the minister of abuse of power and interference with the exercise of rights.Lee argued that minister Cho unilaterally decided to increase the medical school admissions quota by two thousand without proper deliberation with the top office.The attorney added that important policies, such as increasing the medical school admission quota, should not be decided arbitrarily by the health minister, as it infringes on the president's authority.However, Lee said that if the decision was not made by the health minister, then the identity of the person responsible would be revealed during the CIO's investigation.