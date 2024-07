Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose six-point-49 points, or zero-point-23 percent, on Monday to close at two-thousand-804-point-31.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ climbed six-point-71 points, or zero-point-eight percent, to close at 847-point-15.The dollar was quoted at one-thousand-379-point-three won as of 3:30 p.m. The operating hours of the Korean won-US dollar exchange were extended to 2 a.m. on Monday as part of efforts by the authorities to align the market with global standards.