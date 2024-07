Photo : YONHAP News

The government has pledged to conduct thorough safety inspections at battery production and related businesses following last week's deadly fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong.At a second post-fire response meeting on Monday, Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik, who chaired the meeting, provided updates on ongoing recovery efforts and state support for the victims and their bereaved families, while calling for all-out efforts to draw up preventive measures.Related ministries also plan to conduct inspections at over 150 businesses this month to enhance safety measures.Lee announced intentions to unveil a plan to improve industrial safety for foreign workers in July.The minister promised that his ministry and the police will mobilize all available means to promptly investigate the fire and to sternly respond to any possible legal violations.