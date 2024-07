Photo : Getty Images Bank

Online shopping transactions in May neared 21 trillion won, or around 15 billion U.S. dollars, marking the second-highest amount on record.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, online shopping transactions reached 20-point-865 trillion won in May, up seven-point-seven percent from the previous year.The tally is the highest since November 2023, when transactions reached 21-point-005 trillion won.Transactions for automobiles and auto parts jumped 75 percent on-year, while groceries saw a 16-point-one percent increase, and e-coupon services rose by 13-point-nine percent.Mobile shopping transactions reached an all-time high of 15-point-514 trillion won, constituting 74-point-four percent of the total online shopping transactions.