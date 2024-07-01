Gov’t to Devise Measures to Enhance Safety for Foreign Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to produce measures to enhance industrial safety for foreign workers this month after last week’s deadly fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong killed 23 people including 18 foreigners.Labor and welfare minister Lee Jung-sik unveiled the plan on Monday during a government meeting, stressing that the government will swiftly produce measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident.The minister said that the government will devise industrial safety measures for foreign workers based on a sufficient field survey and opinions from related associations and groups.Lee added that the government plans to enhance safety education and provide support for improving risk factors in the working environment, while reinforcing support and inspection for vulnerable industrial fields that employ a large number of foreign workers such as the construction sector.In addition, the government plans to revamp a risk assessment recognition program in which businesses conduct a risk assessment and apply to the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency(KOSHA) for its recognition of the risk management. Businesses recognized as an excellent workplace by the agency are entitled to benefits such as a reduction of industrial accident insurance premiums.The government will also overhaul its consulting program on safety management for businesses.