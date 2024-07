Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul has visited a memorial altar for the victims of last week's deadly fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.The minister paid respects to the victims in a moment of silence after laying a white chrysanthemum at the altar set up at Hwaseong City Hall.The deadly fire at the Aricell battery plant killed five South Koreans and 18 foreigners last Monday.A foreign ministry official said on Monday that the government is providing support to ensure the bereaved families of the foreign victims have no inconveniences in returning home after the funerals.The ministries of interior, justice and foreign affairs are also providing support for funerals for the foreign victims.