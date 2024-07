Photo : YONHAP News

Nine people were killed and six others injured when a car plowed into pedestrians at an intersection in central Seoul on Monday evening.According to police and fire authorities, the vehicle, driven by a 68-year-old man, struck people waiting at a traffic light on the sidewalk near an exit of City Hall Station around 9:27 p.m.The car drove in the wrong direction and collided with two other cars just before hitting the pedestrians.The driver, who was arrested at the scene, was found not to be under the influence of alcohol. He claims the accident was caused by a sudden acceleration of the vehicle.President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to make utmost efforts to rescue and treat the victims.