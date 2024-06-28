N. Korea Claims Successful Test of Missile Capable of Carrying Super-Large Warhead

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea announced that it successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a super-large warhead on Monday.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that the North successfully launched the Hwasong-11Da-four-point-five missile the previous day, stating that it can carry a four-point-five-ton-class super-large warhead.The KCNA said the test was conducted with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability and accuracy at the maximum range of 500 kilometers and the minimum range of 90 kilometers.The report said the country’s Missile Administration will conduct another test of the same missile type in July to verify flight characteristics, hit accuracy, and explosion power of the super-large warhead at the medium range of 250 kilometers.On Monday, South Korea reported the launch of two ballistic missiles by North Korea and said the first missile flew 600 kilometers, but the second likely failed as it flew just 120 kilometers.The KCNA made no mention of the second missile.