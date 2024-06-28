Heavy Monsoon Rains Hits Central Region Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains are expected across the central region throughout Tuesday, accompanied by strong winds along coastal areas.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), 30 to 80 millimeters of rain are forecasted for the capital region, Gangwon and Chungcheong Provinces, as well as southern areas until Wednesday. More than 120 millimeters of heavy downpours are expected for northern Gyeonggi Province and inlands areas of northern Gangwon Province.Northern parts of Chungcheong Province may receive over 100 millimeters, while Jeju Island is likely to see 20 to 60 millimeters of rainfall.The KMA warned of heavy downpours, with rates of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour forecasted to pelt parts of the nation between Tuesday morning and early Wednesday morning.Strong winds, reaching around 20 meters per second, are expected for parts of Jeju Island and coastal areas during the rainfall.The rain is expected to subside in most parts of the nation by Wednesday morning.