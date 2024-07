Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of the head of the state broadcasting watchdog ahead of a National Assembly impeachment vote.Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Kim Hong-il offered his resignation as a motion to impeach him was set to be presented to parliament in a plenary session on Tuesday.Kim’s resignation comes six months after he was appointed to the post on December 29.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and other minor opposition parties jointly proposed the motion last Thursday, accusing him of operating the KCC illegally with repeated violations of the Constitution and laws.Kim reportedly decided to resign out of concern that his potential impeachment would lead to a prolonged suspension of KCC operations.Kim’s predecessor, Lee Dong-kwan, also made a similar move before the parliament’s vote on his impeachment in early December last year.