Ruling Party Vows to Filibuster if DP Tables Bills in Plenary Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has vowed to filibuster if the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) introduces bills during a parliamentary plenary meeting for lawmakers’ questioning of cabinet ministers.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho unveiled the plan to reporters on Tuesday following a party meeting.Choo said the parliament is scheduled to hold a three-day question-and-answer session starting Tuesday, and there was no agreement between rival parties on tabling bills during the session. He criticized the DP for attempting to railroad through bills.The DP plans to introduce and pass controversial bills during the plenary meeting on Tuesday after the interpellation session. These bills include revisions to broadcasting laws and the launch of a special counsel probe into the military’s handling of a Marine’s death last year.The PPP floor leader said that his party will strongly protest the move and use a filibuster to block the attempt if the DP pushes ahead with its plan to pass the bills.Choo said that it is customary and a longstanding tradition that bills are not tabled during the q-and-a session.