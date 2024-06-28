Yoon Calls for 'Scientific' Safety Measures for Fires in New Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a thorough investigation into last week's deadly fire at a lithium battery plant and the need to establish more "scientific" safety measures.The fatal fire at the ill-fated plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province claimed the lives of 23 people and injured eight others last Monday.The president called for more scientific safety measures on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting at the top office, where he also expressed his condolences to the victims of both the deadly fire and Monday’s car crash in central Seoul, which killed nine pedestrians.Yoon highlighted the challenges in extinguishing fires in industries that use various chemicals, such as the battery sector, citing that current firefighting methods and safety awareness are falling behind with advancements in technology.The president instructed ministries of interior, labor and science to collaborate on developing fire-fighting techniques capable of handling chemical-related fires in new industries, as well as technology to detect and prevent fire risks in advance.Yoon also ordered the interior ministry to conduct a thorough inspection of battery safety management and devise comprehensive measures, noting that batteries are integral to both industrial operations and everyday life, including in electric vehicles and mobile phones.