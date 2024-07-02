Gov't Activates 'Level 1' Emergency Response Posture amid Monsoon Rain Forecast

Photo : YONHAP News

The government activated "Level One" of its emergency response posture on Tuesday morning and raised the heavy rain crisis alert level to "caution," as a heavy monsoon rainfall is forecast nationwide throughout the day.The interior ministry said the lowest level of the emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was activated at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.Earlier, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast up to 80 millimeters of precipitation in the central and southern regions, with over 120 millimeters expected in some areas until Wednesday due to a low pressure system and stationary front.Interior Minister Lee Sang-min ordered related agencies to restrict access to areas prone to flooding, such as roads near streams and underpasses, and to notify the public about traffic control and detours.The minister also called for residents from areas at high risk of landslides to evacuate in advance and provide evacuation assistance to vulnerable groups living in semi-basement residential units amid flooding concerns.