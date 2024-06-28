Menu Content

PM Han Orders Thorough Inspection of Evacuation, Safety Enforcement amid Monsoon Rain Forecast

Written: 2024-07-02 12:57:33Updated: 2024-07-02 15:40:21

PM Han Orders Thorough Inspection of Evacuation, Safety Enforcement amid Monsoon Rain Forecast

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has ordered officials to thoroughly inspect evacuation and safety measures for residents in areas prone to landslides and flooding, as the nation is expected to experience heavy monsoon rainfall through Wednesday.

Issuing the emergency order on Tuesday, Han called for enhanced monitoring of regions at risk of casualties, urging the evacuation of people from such areas and the restriction of access in advance.

The prime minister specifically mentioned restricting access near streams and agricultural waterways, and for local governments to provide sufficient assistance to seniors and those with disabilities.

Han emphasized the importance of repeatedly informing the public about the weather and response guidelines via emergency disaster texts, local community broadcasts, and illuminated displays on highways.

The prime minister also ordered local officials, the police and fire authorities in areas where heavy rain alerts have been issued to maintain duties under an around-the-clock emergency system, sharing real-time information on the situation.
