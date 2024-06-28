Police Consider Seeking Warrant for Driver in Deadly City Hall Accident

Photo : YONHAP News

The police said they will carefully consider whether to seek a warrant for the driver in Monday's deadly vehicle accident near Seoul City Hall that killed nine people and injured six others.At a press briefing on Tuesday, an official at the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station said that a pretrial detention warrant for the suspect on charges of causing death or injury by gross negligence will be evaluated through a thorough and precise investigation.While the police declined to provide further details on the identity of the suspect, who is reported to be in his late 60s, KBS has learned that he had worked as a bus driver in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, and has held a temporary bus driving job in the city post-retirement.The police are expected to request a forensic identification of the suspect's vehicle, adding that the claim of a sudden unintended acceleration is currently based solely on the suspect's testimony.An official from the police station said no alcohol was detected from the suspect's sobriety test conducted at the scene, and he had tested negative in a preliminary drug test.