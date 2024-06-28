Assembly Speaker to Put Marine Death Special Probe Bill to Tuesday's Plenary Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has decided to bring an opposition-pushed bill on a special counsel investigation into a military report on the death of a Marine last year to a plenary vote Tuesday afternoon.According to ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, who met with the speaker and his main opposition Democratic Party(DP) counterpart Park Chan-dae, Choo strongly protested Woo's intent to put the contentious bill to a vote during an interpellation session.Choo said the PPP plans to launch a filibuster against the special probe bill in protest of such parliamentary procedures.While the rival parties have not yet reached an agreement on the plenary agenda, Park said the DP had requested the speaker to put the bill to a vote ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Marine's death on July 19.Meanwhile, DP-led impeachment motions against former Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Kim Hong-il, who resigned on Tuesday amid allegations of constitutional and legal violations, and senior prosecutors involved in corruption probes targeting former DP leader Lee Jae-myung, will be submitted on Tuesday.