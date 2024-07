Photo : YONHAP News

Jin of the K-pop boy band BTS is slated to be a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics.According to sources in the music entertainment industry on Tuesday, the 31-year-old is expected to depart for France soon for the torch relay. Details about the specific location and date where he will carry the torch have not yet been disclosed.Jin's participation is seen as a recognition of BTS' global popularity, as well as the group's message of "love yourself" over the past decade.As the first BTS member to complete the mandatory military service last month, Jin is also reportedly set to appear on a local television variety program. Additionally, he is said to be preparing to release a new single in the second half of the year.The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled for July 26.