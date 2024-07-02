DP Proposes Impeachment Motion against 4 Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) proposed a motion on Tuesday to impeach four prosecutors, including those in charge of corruption investigations into former party leader Lee Jae-myung.Those subject to the impeachment motion include Uhm Hee-joon of the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office and Kang Baek-shin of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office, who led investigations into corruption allegations surrounding development projects linked to the former DP leader.Also included in the impeachment motion is Park Sang-yong from the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office, who has been investigating the North Korean remittance case involving the Ssangbangwool Group. Lee is accused of asking the underwear maker to illegally transfer money to the North.Lastly, Kim Young-cheol, a senior prosecutor at the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office, is facing an impeachment motion for his alleged involvement in illicit dealings related to the influence-peddling case of former President Park Geun-hye.The DP submitted the motion to the National Assembly's plenary session, where it will be reviewed by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.