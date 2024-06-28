Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Written: 2024-07-02 15:41:22Updated: 2024-07-02 15:42:36

JCS Calls N. Korea's Claimed Successful Testing of New Tactical Missile 'Deception'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has called North Korea's claim of a successful testing of a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a super-large warhead as "deception."

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) emphasized that the North's second missile fired the previous day had an "abnormal" flight, questioning the necessity to test the missile's minimum range of the regime's claimed 90 kilometers.

While Pyongyang also claimed the missile's maximum range of 500 kilometers, meaning the missiles fell on land for both ranges, the JCS said it is quite rare to conduct a test where the missile drops on the ground.

Regarding the claimed four-point-five-ton warhead, the military was doubtful that the regime had managed to increase the weight from 500 kilograms to two-point-five tons loaded onto the Hwasong-11 missile without sufficient technological development and testing.

Earlier, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported that the regime successfully launched the Hwasong-11Da-Four-point-Five missile, capable of carrying a four-point-five-ton-class super-large warhead.
