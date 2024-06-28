Prosecutor General Slams DP-led Impeachment Motions against Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok on Tuesday criticized the Democratic Party(DP)'s motion to impeach prosecutors involved in the investigation of criminal cases against former party leader Lee Jae-myung.The Prosecutor General said the impeachment motion was an effort by the DP to prevent the prosecution and trial of the party's former leader, and evade criminal punishment.He further outlined five reasons for his criticism: unconstitutionality, illegality, obstruction of justice, retaliation, and encroachment on judicial authority.The Prosecutor General also slammed the DP and the National Assembly for undermining the judiciary's authority, citing a violation of Article 101 of the Constitution, which states that "judicial power belongs to courts composed of judges."Earlier in the day, the main opposition party had proposed an impeachment motion against four prosecutors, including those involved in corruption investigations linked to the former party leader.