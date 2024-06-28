Bukchon Hanok Village Designated 'Special Management Area'

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Jongno District announced Monday that it had designated Bukchon Hanok Village as a 'special management area' to protect local residents and infrastructure.Access to residential areas within the village will be restricted from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. to reduce noise and ensure privacy for residents during these hours.Restricted areas, such as the popular Bukchon-ro 11-gil with its densely located residential hanoks, will be designated as 'red zones'.Bukchon-ro 5-gil and Gyedong-gil which also feature residential hanoks, cafes, and restaurants will be designated as 'orange zones', where staff will be required to guide visitors and help minimize noise, instead of restricting visiting hours.Bukchon-ro 12-gil, where resident complaints are increasing, will be classified as a 'yellow zone', subject to intensified monitoring.This marks the first time the area has been designated as a 'special management zone'. The trial period will begin in October, with full implementation planned for March next year.