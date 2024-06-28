Top Office: Impeachment Petition against Yoon 'Not Possible Without Clear Legal Violations'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office responded on Tuesday to an public online petition on the National Assembly website calling for a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying that impeachment is not possible without clear legal violations.An official at the Yongsan Presidential Office met with reporters and addressed a question regarding the petition, which has garnered over 900-thousand signatures as of Tuesday, saying that the top office is closely monitoring the situation.The official criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for frequently resorting to impeachment motions, arguing that such actions only create a vacuum in state affairs.In response to the DP's earlier motion to impeach the now-former Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Kim Hong-il, who resigned voluntarily on Tuesday, the official said there were no grounds for impeachment.Regarding the DP's impeachment motions against four prosecutors, including those involved in corruption investigations into former party leader Lee Jae-myung, the official characterized the move as an attempt by the main opposition party to assume investigative authority.