Impeachment Motions for Prosecutors Referred to Standing Committee for Review

Photo : YONHAP News

Impeachment motions for prosecutors involved in corruption probes against former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung have been referred to the legislation and judiciary committee after being reported to Tuesday's plenary session.The four prosecutors accused of misconduct are Park Sang-yong, who had led a probe into Lee's alleged role in an illegal remittance to North Korea, and Uhm Hee-joon and Kang Baek-shin, who led probes into alleged corruption in the Seongnam development projects.Kim Young-cheol has been accused of engaging in backdoor deals in the influence-peddling case involving former President Park Geun-hye, as well as preferential treatment during an investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.Submitting the motions to the standing committee were approved by the opposition-strong parliament amid a boycott by the ruling party. The motion for Kang passed with support from 158 of 161 lawmakers in attendance, Kim with 162 of 164 in favor, Park with 160 of 165 in favor, and Uhm with 160 of 163 in favor.The committee is expected to investigate lawfulness and relevance of the impeachment motions against the four prosecutors, before determining whether to send the motions back to a plenary session.