Monsoon Rain to Continue Nationwide until Thursday

Photo : Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA)

Strong and heavy monsoon rain is expected to continue nationwide until Thursday.According to the short-term forecast by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Tuesday, the nation will likely see cloudy skies with rain expected in the capital area, Gangwon Province, northern North Gyeongsang Province and the southern coastal regions of South Gyeongsang Province. The rain is expected to expand across the nation by evening.Cloudy skies will likely continue into Wednesday but the rain is expected to subside in most regions by Wednesday afternoon.The nation will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with sporadic rain expected in the coastal regions of South Jeolla Province in the morning, expanding to the rest of the Jeolla region and northwestern areas of South Gyeongsang Province by noon.By Friday, the country will remain predominantly cloudy, with rain expected in the Chungcheong provinces and the southern regions. Early morning showers will also continue in southern Gyeonggi Province.