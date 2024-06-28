KMA: Heavy Rain Forecast Nationwide on Wed., Temperatures to Rise

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain is in the forecast nationwide due to a stationary front on Wednesday, with mercury levels expected to rise in the southern region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), as much as over 100 millimeters of precipitation are expected in South Jeolla Province in the country's southwest, while up to 60 millimeters are projected for northern Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces.Up to 40 millimeters are forecast for Seoul, southern Gyeonggi and areas along the east coast, and up to 30 millimeters on the southernmost Jeju Island.Downpours of up to 30 millimeters per hour are expected in the central region Tuesday night, while tropical nights are likely to be observed in the south and on Jeju.As the rain is set to subside by Wednesday afternoon in most regions, precipitation will continue through Wednesday evening in eastern Gyeonggi and inland areas of Gangwon Province.Morning lows are forecast to range between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between 25 and 32 degrees.