PM Han: Vietnam is S. Korea's Key Cooperative Partner in Seoul's Indo-Pacific Stategy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Vietnam is South Korea's key cooperative partner in the enforcement of Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at regional peace, stability and prosperity, and its plan for solidarity with Southeast Asian nations.Meeting with visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Tuesday, Han said he anticipates a deepening of bilateral ties by checking up on the fulfillment of their comprehensive strategic partnership, and exchange of useful opinions on accelerating cooperation.The prime minister expressed gratitude toward Hanoi for continuously supporting Seoul's efforts for peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, requesting unwavering support and cooperation going forward.Chinh, for his part, said every time he visits South Korea, he is in awe of the South Korean people's constant growth, rich potential, and indomitable strength, adding that support for the peninsula's denuclearization is Hanoi's consistent position.The Vietnamese prime minister's latest four-day visit through Wednesday is the first by the country's highest-ranking official since the two sides elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022.