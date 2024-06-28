Menu Content

DP Fails to Table Marine Death Special Probe Bill

Written: 2024-07-03 08:31:11Updated: 2024-07-03 09:14:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has failed to table a bill mandating a special counsel probe into the military’s handling of a Marine’s death last year due to clashes between rival parties and the collapse of a parliamentary question-and-answer session.

The interpellation session fell through Tuesday after DP Rep. Kim Byung-joo denounced PPP lawmakers were "out of their minds" for using the term "South Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance" in a party commentary. Kim said the nation cannot be in an alliance with Japan, which has territorial ambitions for South Korea’s Dokdo islets. 

The PPP strongly protested the remarks and threatened to file a complaint with the parliamentary ethics committee, demanding an apology from Kim. 

Kim refused to apologize and the plenary session was adjourned after 10 p.m.

The DP had planned to introduce the bill immediately after the end of an interpellation session, and the PPP earlier in the day threatened to launch a filibuster to block the attempt.
