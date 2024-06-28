Pentagon Criticizes N. Korea's Missile Launches as 'Irresponsible'

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has criticized North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches as “irresponsible,” calling on the North to return to diplomatic dialogue.Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder issued the criticism in a press briefing on Tuesday, saying North Korea’s destabilizing, disruptive behavior is irresponsible.Ryder said that while there was no assessment that the North’s recent particular launches posed a threat to the U.S. or its allies or partners in the region, the U.S. will continue to take them seriously.North Korea claimed that it successfully tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a super-large warhead on Monday.The Pentagon spokesperson also commented on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) summit set for next Tuesday to Thursday in Washington D.C.He said that during the summit, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be engaged in discussions to enhance practical cooperation between NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.