Yoon Meets Vietnamese PM to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Seoul on Tuesday and exchanged opinions on ways to develop bilateral relations.According to the top office, during the meeting, Yoon expressed hope that South Korea and Vietnam will continue to enhance institutional cooperation, such as simplification of customs procedures, to further promote bilateral trade and investment.Yoon also said he hopes the two nations will strengthen their strategic cooperation in the defense and security sector by proceeding smoothly with the planned transfer of South Korean decommissioned warships to Vietnam.In addition, the president asked the Vietnamese leadership to actively support South Korean business operations in Vietnam, expressing hope that South Korean businesses will participate in Vietnam’s projects to develop critical minerals and contribute to Vietnam’s energy transition.The Vietnamese prime minister assessed that relations between the two countries have made progress in various areas since Yoon made a state visit to Vietnam in June last year, adding that they have room for greater progress ahead.He added that his country has worked to improve regulations to facilitate South Korean businesses’ investment in Vietnam and will continue such efforts.