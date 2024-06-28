N. Korean Leader Visits Munitions Factory after Key Party Meeting

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly visited munitions and machinery factories on Tuesday, a day after the closing of a key party meeting.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that Kim visited major factories and companies the previous day, along with party officials, right after the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers Party.Kim reportedly visited a national defense industrial enterprise, which plays an important role in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, and inspected the company’s unmanned production system with a high level of precision.The KCNA said Kim and party officials also visited major factories producing machinery and medical appliances the same day.North Korea held a plenary session of the party’s Central Committee for four days from last Friday, during which Kim expressed his satisfaction with the economic performance in the first half of this year, saying the country's economy is markedly on an upturn.